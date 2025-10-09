$231M Troy Bridge Reconstruction Project on Track for December 2025 Completion

The $231-million Troy Bridge reconstruction project in Trelawny remains on track for completion in December 2025, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to restoring vital transportation infrastructure and revitalising communities impacted by the structure’s collapse in 2021.

The update was provided by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, during a briefing with reporters, stakeholders, and residents in Troy on Wednesday (October 8), following a tour of the project site.

Mr. Morgan expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project and reiterated that its completion will not only restore a vital crossing but also symbolise the Government’s broader commitment to modernising Jamaica’s infrastructure.

“I am happy that Jamaicans can see the work that we have done. There is still some work left to be done to finish in December but we are very sure that when the work is finished, the people of this area will be very proud,” he stated.

The bridge, which collapsed in August 2021 during Tropical Storm Grace, had severed Troy’s access to essential services and economic activity.

Serving residents across Trelawny, Manchester, and St. Elizabeth, its reconstruction is poised to restore critical connectivity and deliver meaningful daily relief to families, students, farmers, and commuters throughout the region.

Minister Morgan also announced that an accompanying phase of road rehabilitation on both approaches to the new Troy Bridge is scheduled to commence in January 2026.

The upgrades are designed to further enhance connectivity for residents, students, and businesses, while sustaining the economic momentum anticipated from the completion of the Troy Bridge project.

“For the past four years, this bridge has been out, and it has really had a devastating economic impact. Troy is a very important economic hub for both Manchester and Trelawny.

“We have to rehabilitate the roads for the farmers, for the students, for the residents, for persons who are coming here to do business, because we want to reinvigorate Troy.” Mr. Morgan said.

He further emphasised that the project reflects a broader national strategy to modernise infrastructure and enhance daily life across Jamaica.

Mr. Morgan described the Troy Bridge project as a tangible demonstration of governance delivering essential public goods. He acknowledged the architectural and engineering complexities involved in upgrading a historically significant crossing, while ensuring safety, structural integrity, and long-term durability.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and Member of Parliament for Trelawny Southern, Hon. Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, noted that the Troy Bridge project is not merely about reconstructing a single crossing but about restoring livelihoods, enabling safer travel for students and teachers, and unlocking new opportunities for residents and visitors alike.

“I want to thank our Most Hon. Prime Minister, Dr. Andrew Holness, and everyone who has been associated with this project, including Minister Morgan. As construction proceeds towards its December completion date, the community anticipates a brighter, more connected future,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Colin Gager, highlighted the broader community impact of the Troy Bridge reconstruction, noting that the new structure will significantly improve access to local high schools and provide safer, more convenient passage for teachers who previously had to park and walk across the old span.

“The bridge will revitalise the Troy community, allowing easier movement for locals and tourists. It will reduce travel time dramatically, especially for farmers and residents who previously had to take long detours around the area,” he said.

Councillor Gager added that the improved corridor will bolster educational access and stimulate local commerce, reinforcing the area’s role as a strategic regional hub.