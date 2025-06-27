23 Police Stations ISO Certified

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) continues to raise the bar in service quality and operational excellence, with more than 23 of its sites now receiving the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification.

This internationally recognised standard for quality management signals a major milestone in the JCF’s commitment to accountability, professionalism, and continuous improvement.

Head of the JCF’s Police Emergency Communication Centre, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gary Francis, noted the Force’s significant progress since its last certification milestone.

“When we last met in 2023, we had 16 sites that were ISO certified. Today we have 23 sites, and we are expanding that number and counting,” SSP Francis said.

“The services that are actually certified ISO 9001:2015 are station records, intervention, investigations, patrol and emergency services, and the issuance of police certificates. Those are the services that have been certified, and even those services are being expanded also. It is really a good time to be a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force,” SSP Francis said, in an interview with JIS News.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) unites global experts to develop standards that ensure quality, consistency, and excellence across various industries worldwide. Earning

ISO certification means an organisation has met stringent international benchmarks in its operations.

Head of the JCF’s Constabulary Communications Network, SSP Stephanie Lindsay, emphasised the transparency and rigour of the process and how the certification is significant in the Force’s transformation.

“That is why we have opened our processes so that international agencies can come in and look at it, and we’re very pleased about it,” said SSP Lindsay.

“We did well when we got our first certification, but to know that we were recertified recently, and we got high commendation from the ISO auditors, and we are adding more services to the whole ISO certification process… we have come a long way from where we were and how we communicate and how we are getting the message to people out there,” she said.

Among the newly certified and recertified sites are all police stations in the St Andrew South Division, including Olympic Gardens, Duhaney Park, and in St. Andrew Central, Matilda’s Corner. Also newly added is the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

SSP Lindsay underscored the cultural transformation within the Force. “What we are seeing across the JCF that is being replicated is that even though there’s a formation that is not part of the core sites, they are operating as if they are all ISO 9001 certified, and that is a big part of our service quality,” she said.

“It’s really three basic things – say what it is that you are going to do, do what you say you would do, and then at the end of the day, when you do the evaluation, there must be tangible evidence that you did the work,” SSP Lindsay continued.