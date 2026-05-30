23 Individuals Graduate From TARA Programme

The latest graduates of the Tax Audit and Revenue Administration (TARA) Postgraduate Diploma Programme have been lauded for their work in helping to build a more agile, modern, and future-ready revenue administration system.

Addressing Friday’s (May 29) graduation ceremony at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Zavia Mayne said all members of Cohort 34, are internal officers of Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ).

“Your advancement reflects a commitment not only to personal growth, but also to national service and institutional development. As you assume assignments across the varying revenue service centres, remember that you are representatives of the state and custodians of public confidence,” Mr. Mayne said.

“The standards you uphold will influence how citizens view our tax systems. I therefore encourage you not to become complacent with qualifications alone. Continue to sharpen your expertise [and] continue to engage global best practices. Continue to think critically, act ethically, and lead confidently. The most effective professionals are those who remain intellectually curious long after formal training has ended,” he added.

The State Minister Mayne further noted that Jamaica’s continued economic progress will depend in large measure on the quality of its institutions and the calibre of individuals who serve within them.

“Today’s revenue professionals must possess the capacity to interpret complex financial information, assess risks intelligently, uphold fairness consistently, and apply sound judgment in environments that demand both precision and accountability. This is why the TARA programme remains indispensable. The government of Jamaica recognizes that institutional excellence cannot be achieved through systems alone.

“It requires investments in people, individuals equipped not only with technical expertise but with discipline, judgment, and professionalism necessary to lead within critical public institutions. As such, human capital remains the single greatest determinant of institutional excellence,” he added.

He urged the graduates to carry out their duties with excellence.

“You are in a profession where your decisions will have direct implications for public trust, fiscal stability, and national development. The work ahead will require vigilance, integrity, and courage. There will be moments when technical knowledge alone will not suffice, and you will instead be called upon to be decisive, fair, and professional under pressure,” he said.

He also urged the workers to be professionals who pursue accuracy without arrogance, authority without abuse, and enforcement without prejudice.

“Your work should strengthen public confidence in Jamaica’s institutions,” he added.

For his part, TAJ Commissioner General, Ainsley Powell said the knowledge and skills gained by the graduates are not meant to remain within the classroom.

“They are tools to be applied, shared and used to create impact,” he said.

Meanwhile, Director Public Service Capability Development at the Management Institute for National Development (MIND), Dr. Natasha Gordon Miller, said the programme stands as one of the most enduring and impactful examples of strategic public sector partnership and professional development within the government.

Valedictorian, Anika Farquharson said a remarkable milestone was achieved through balance, strength, and flexibility.

The TARA programme is a 15-month Post-Graduate and Diploma programme administered by the MIND. This year’s graduation cohort consists of 23 individuals.

It was launched in 1986 and is a partnership between MIND, TAJ and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

It is designed to give in depth training for existing and aspiring employees in revenue services who are interested in developing and expanding knowledge or scope in the area of tax administration.