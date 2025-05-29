22,800 Streetlights to Be Installed Over 2 Years

An additional 22,800 streetlights will be installed across the country over the next two years, says Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.

“There are 228 municipal divisions in Jamaica. Each of them will get 50 streetlights installed each year,” the Minister said.

He was making his contribution to the 2025-26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 28).

Minister McKenzie said that the Government is continuing its drive to improve the national network of streetlights, and Members of Parliament and the average Jamaican can make applications for the service.

He said that the Government is able to provide new streetlights because of improvements in the economy.

“The Ministry of Finance took a bold step in paying off the $7.2 billion of debt that we had for streetlights. So, because we have been able to wipe that off, we have seen more streetlights being installed,” Mr. McKenzie said.