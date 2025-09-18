21 Senators Sworn In

All 21 Senators were sworn in on Thursday (September 18), marking the beginning of their service in the Upper House of Parliament.

Senator Thomas Tavares-Finson was elected as President of the Senate, with Senator Charles Sinclair to serve as Deputy, during the ceremony held at Gordon House.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, is the Leader of Government Business, while Senator Donna Scott Mottley will serve as Leader of Opposition Business.

In his address, the Senate President congratulated the members and noted that in short order, an orientation session will be held regarding the Standing Orders and Rules for new members.

He indicated that the last session of the Senate accomplished a number of important things.

“I like to consider that the contribution to the Senate to what is referred to as the crime bills has played an important role in the reduction of the scourge of murder in this country. Beyond that, our standing orders committee is about completing almost seven years of deliberations… and we are in the process of finishing that,” Senator Taveres-Finson said.

He also acknowledged the former senators for the role they played and thanked them for their service and indicated that a special session will be held for the late Senator Don Wehby.

Minister Johnson Smith, also extended congratulations to the Senators, noting that 33 per cent of the members are females.

She said that the work of the Senate will be focused on strengthening and upholding Jamaica’s democratic principles and traditions.

“May we build on our achievements, legislative and otherwise and focus on addressing the needs of our people as we continue to fulfil our promise of sustained and inclusive economic growth for Jamaica and all her people. I’m hopeful that in this Chamber, we will use our time diligently and creatively as we play our part in ensuring that Jamaica increases in fellowship and prosperity,” she said.

“I want to express my hope, as I am sure is shared by us all, that this Senate will play its part in the constructive partnership which Prime Minister has invited the Leader of the Opposition to undertake. I hope that the work and the deliberations of this Senate will proceed in a collegial and respectful manner that reflects the unity and pride and, indeed, the desires of the Jamaican people – one that truly reflects the role and definition of the Upper House,” she expressed.

Senator Scott Mottley, in her remarks, pledged that the Opposition will carry out its work with dignity and in the best interest of the country.

“It is important that we carry out our legislative duty, and that requires the highest level of impartiality to ensure that the legislation that we pass in this house is fair, constitutional and meets the objectives for which it is designed, “ she said.

Specially invited guests, as well as family members and well-wishers, were also in attendance to observe the proceedings.