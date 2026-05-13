2026 JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championships Launched

The 41st staging of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA)/Sagicor National Athletics Championships was officially launched on Tuesday (May 12), ahead of the June 26 to 27 event at the National Stadium.

Organised by the JTA in partnership with the Sagicor Foundation, the championships will be held under the theme ‘It All Starts Here’.

Representatives from the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, along with sponsors and other stakeholders, attended the media launch held at the JTA’s WBC Ben Hawthorne Conference Room in downtown Kingston.

During the launch, the Sagicor Foundation announced a contribution of $16 million towards this year’s championships, while also committing to provide five-year secondary school scholarships for the champion boy and girl.

Sagicor Life Jamaica Chief Revenue Officer and Sagicor Foundation Director, Mark Chisholm, noted that the championships continue to serve as one of the nation’s most important developmental meets.

He emphasised that many of Jamaica’s top athletes first competed at the primary and junior-high school levels before advancing to national prominence and achieving international success.

“It is a big-deal event. It is a launching pad for most of the athletes,” Mr. Chisholm said, adding that the championships have become “the most important proving grounds in Jamaican sports.

“Every year we gather to watch children arrive with nerves, excitement, ambition, and even barefooted… we have seen it happen time and time again. Long before the world knew the names of our global stars, many of them stepped onto the track field at this very meet,” he added.

Mr. Chisholm further emphasised that Sagicor’s investment in the championships extends beyond athletics and sports, in general, reflecting the company’s broader commitment to youth development and education.

“It’s an investment in opportunity… and confidence of what a future Jamaica should look like with these young athletes and these children. We’re also proud of providing a five-year secondary scholarship for the champion boy and the champion girl, because we believe in excellence… and excellence should be nurtured, not just on the track, but also in the classroom,” he added.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, in her remarks, delivered by Director of Sport Policy Development at the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Rani Sarju, commended the organisers and stakeholders for sustaining the championships over the years.

“For more than four decades, this event has remained one of the most important pillars in Jamaica’s athletic development pathway and continues to provide opportunities for our young athletes to showcase their abilities and pursue excellence,” she said.

Minister Grange highlighted that the championships have played a pivotal role in identifying and nurturing young athletes, many of whom have gone on to achieve success at both the regional and international levels.

“What makes this championship particularly special is that it starts at the grassroots level. Across the island, students are given the opportunity to compete, grow, and represent their schools, communities, and parishes with pride, and through the district association structure and the national championships, our young athletes are introduced to discipline, teamwork, perseverance and leadership,” she said.

Ms. Grange thanked parents, teachers, coaches, volunteers and organisers for their continued commitment to the event and the country’s young athletes.

“I also want to acknowledge the parents, teachers, coaches, organisers, volunteers, and everyone who has dedicated and sacrificed to continue to make these championships this year possible,” the Minister added.

JTA President, Mark Malabver, affirmed that the championships continue to serve as a critical platform for the development of Jamaica’s athletes, underscoring the importance of sustained investment in sports at the grassroots level.

“Most of them came up through these championships. This is where it all begins… the grassroots… and it is something that we have to continue to nurture,” he said.

Mr. Malabver also underscored the broader role of the JTA in advancing national development through education and sports.

“The Jamaica Teachers’ Association is more than just a union. We do far more, and this is one example of that. While the JTA remains a very powerful voice on the national scene, particularly as it relates to matters of education, we also believe that sports is a key component of education,” he said.

Among the sponsors supporting this year’s championships are the JTA Co-operative Credit Union, Mother’s Enterprise, Big Jo, SureTime Medical, G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport, National Baking Company, Walden University, The Mico Foundation, St. Joseph’s Teachers’ College, and Atlas Security.