2025 Jamaica Carnival Road March Poised for Record Surge in Revellers

The upcoming Carnival in Jamaica Road March, scheduled for Sunday, April 27 in Kingston, is expected to draw at least 10 per cent more participants than last year’s event.

This, according to Chairman of the Tourism Linkages Sport and Entertainment Network and Co-Chair of the Carnival in Jamaica Stakeholders Committee, Kamal Bankay.

He was responding to questions during the presentation of findings for the Carnival in Jamaica Economic Impact Assessment at the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) Boardroom in Kingston on Tuesday (April 15).

The study examined the economic impact of Jamaica Carnival between 2018 and 2024, assessing its value through direct, indirect and induced effects, while evaluating its investment potential for the Government, private sector and tourism stakeholders.

“When we did the economic studies, we had estimated that last year we had about 10,000 revellers on the road, which was our biggest year yet; and we are trending towards a 10 per cent growth for this year, which is good,” Mr. Bankay stated.

The Impact Assessment confirmed that approximately 5,400 of those participants travelled to the island specifically to attend the event.

Mr. Bankay anticipates that this number will increase significantly for the 2025 staging.

“This year seems, from all accounts and from all the bands and stakeholders, the projections from hotels and everybody alike, like it’s going to be our biggest year yet,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting the growth of Carnival, which he emphasised is not just a celebration of Jamaica’s culture but a serious business that deserves strategic investment and support.

“As we look to the future, the Ministry of Tourism, through the Sports and Entertainment Network of the TEF (Tourism Enhancement Fund) Tourism Linkage Network, remains committed to strengthening Carnival in Jamaica. We will enhance marketing efforts to attract more international visitors, increase first-time attendance and strengthen local linkages to ensure that more of the economic benefits remain here in Jamaica,” he outlined.

Mr. Bartlett highlighted the Government’s commitment to support innovation to help Carnival bands develop new and exciting offerings that will continue to draw patrons annually.

“We will expand community participation to ensure that the economic benefits of Carnival reach more communities across Jamaica. Finally, we will improve sustainability to ensure that as Carnival grows, it does so in a manner that preserves our environment and cultural heritage,” the Minister assured.

Mr. Bartlett urged locals and visitors to embrace Carnival, noting that the event “is a spectacular combination of tailgate parties, concerts, dance sessions and much more”.

“The week before the road parade is when things really start to heat up, as we move into the final stretch. Festivities happen across the island in Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, and with the major happenings on the streets of Kingston. It truly is an explosion of colour, music, food and great vibes that no one should miss,” he said.