2024 Top Civil Servants Of The Year Set To Innovate, Elevate, Celebrate

Three (3) exceptional civil servants were awarded for their outstanding contribution to the public sector during the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) and the First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union (FHCCU) Civil Servants of the Year and People’s Choice Awards held at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Andre Allen, Manager for Computer Services at the Jamaica Information Service copped the Civil Servant of the Year Award in the Managerial Category while Barbara Williams Riley, Field Supervisor at the Statistical Institute of Jamaica came out on top in the Mid-Managerial Category and Jeron Bonsfeather, Psychiatric Nursing Aide at the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the Technical Support Category.

Veronica Miller Richards, Regional Health Records Administrator at the Ministry of Health and Wellness won the coveted People’s Choice Awards with 11,551 votes. The top civil servants were nominated by their peers across the public sector.

Hon. Fayval Williams, MP, Minister of Finance and the Public Service in her remarks emphasised the significance of this prestigious event in recognising and affirming these outstanding members of the public sector.

“Our civil servants embody the values of integrity, empathy, professionalism and a profound commitment to service. They form part of the backbone of our Jamaican society ensuring that our public service functions smoothly, equitably and with the interest of every Jamaican at heart. It is through this dedication that together as a country we become more powerful in the face of modern challenges making it possible for us to keep moving ahead with hope and determination,” said Minister Williams.

Hon. Audrey Sewell, OJ, CD, JP, Cabinet Secretary underscored the significant contributions made by civil servants daily in driving transformation, stating that

“Public sector workers are the cornerstone of elevation, transformation and nation building. You are the innovators to develop solutions, the leaders to inspire action and the workers to implement change… the contributions of public servants must be recognised because just as a single drop of water can cause ripples across an entire pool, so can employees, regardless of the size of their task or job.”

Michelle Tracey, Assistant General Manager, Marketing, Communications and Member Experience at the FHCCU stated that the Co-operative Credit Union is a proud partner of this initiative.

“Our public servants are true stalwarts having paved the way for a brighter tomorrow, one act of service at a time. At the FHCCU we are proud to stand by you and to celebrate the invaluable role you play in advancing our nation. Let us renew our commitment to lift each other up, to work together and to remember that when we serve with love there is no limit to what we can achieve,” she highlighted.

Nominees from the Managerial category include Diana Kellier from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Yvette Thomas-Sleem from the Office of the Children’s Advocate and Arlene Bennett-McLeod from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

Nominees from the Mid-Managerial category included Veronica Miller Richards from the Ministry of Health and Wellness along with Kerry-Ann Wilson and Cindy Archat both from the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

The Technical Support Category nominees comprised, Paulette Lewis from the Ministry of Education and Youth, Dennis Brown, from the Ministry of National Security and Jennifer Edwards from the Institute of Jamaica.

Jeffrey Azan, Business Consultant and Motivational Speaker delivered the Keynote address. The awards ceremony is a prelude to the upcoming Civil Service Week activities scheduled to take place from November 17 -23, 2024 under the theme, ‘Innovate, Elevate, Celebrate: Advancing a Nation’.

In his reply on behalf of the nominees, Andre Allen, Manager for Computer Services at the Jamaica Information Service and the Civil Servant of the Year in the Managerial Category said he is humbled and inspired by the awards.

“It is a humbling and inspiring moment that we can stand here today not just as individuals but as representatives of the collective effort and support of the public service. Together through our dedication, creativity and teamwork we can contribute to something far greater and create a flood of progress, innovation and transformation for our beloved country,” expressed Allen.

The week’s activities will include a Church Service, the Jamaica Civil Service Association Secondary School Debate Competition, exposition and health fair, the Jamaica Civil Service Long Service Awards Ceremony, interactive in-house sessions across ministries and an After-Work Lyme. The week of activities will culminate with an Island-wide Church Service.