2,000 Persons To Monitor Opening Of Day Cares, Entertainment Events

More than 2,000 persons will be engaged in communities across the island to monitor the operations of water attractions, amusement parks, day cares and small outdoor events during the two-week conditional reopening period for these activities from July 21 to 31.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, made the disclosure on Thursday (July 16); during the weekly virtual COVID Conversations press briefing at the Ministry of Health and Wellness in New Kingston.

“They are not just monitoring the activities; they are going to be making recommendations and they are going to be a part of that wide core of community-driven activists who will be out there passing on the information that is going to be required,” he said.

Minister McKenzie said the community activists will also ensure that persons abide by the accompanying protocols, including the limitations that have been set on the number of persons that can be in a venue, and that the public health measures are being observed.

“Now, this team would have already been out in the field. A significant portion did the surveys on the bars and the necessary assessments across the country, so they have an insight as to what is required of them, and there is a template that has already been established,” he noted.

Minister McKenzie said he will be making an announcement next week about the Summer Employment Programme, “which will go a far way in boosting the efforts of the surveillance team”.