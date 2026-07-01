200 YSEP Workers to Bolster Hurricane Preparedness

Two hundred of this year’s Youth Summer Employment Programme (YSEP) participants will be assigned to work with the island’s Municipal Corporations to assist with preparations for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season and strengthen the country’s disaster-response capacity.

This was disclosed by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, during Tuesday’s (June 30) handover ceremony at the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) headquarters in Kingston, where four water trucks were officially presented.

“One of the aspects of the Youth Summer Employment Programme this year is that we are going to be providing 200 jobs… [and] we are going to be providing about 10 to 15 youth summer employees to each Municipal Corporation,” the Minister outlined.

He noted that the youth employees will collaborate with the Social Development Commission (SDC) and Parish Disaster Coordinators to carry out their assignments.

“They will be working from July until December… right through the hurricane season… and their responsibility is to work with the disaster coordinators in each municipality across the country to deal with some of the issues that the disaster response needs,” the Minister indicated.

Mr. McKenzie explained that the decision was taken to address shortfalls identified in the country’s disaster response following Hurricane Melissa.

“We want to be in a better position. So, one of the features of the programme is that they will be going into vulnerable communities to look for those persons who are sick and disabled, who are living alone, so in case of an event, we know where to find them,” the Minister said.

Mr. McKenzie further advised that the YSEP workers will also conduct assessments of road infrastructure.

Over the past decade, the Youth Summer Employment Programme has provided jobs for more than 100,000 young Jamaicans.