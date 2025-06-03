$2.8 Billion Earmarked for Gully Repairs, Flood Management

The Government has earmarked $2.8 billion for repairs and upgrades to the national gully network, and for critical flood management works, as the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season gets underway.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, made the disclosure in his contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 3.

He said that approximately $2 billion has been allocated for comprehensive gully works.

He informed that a significant portion of the funds will be directed toward works on the Sandy Gully and its tributaries in the Corporate Area, as well as the North Gully and South Gully in St. James.

“These improvements are not only critical to flood control, but also for public health and urban development, protecting vulnerable communities and ensuring a sustainable future for Jamaicans,” he said.

Minister Morgan told the House that the Government is intensifying its focus on flood management through a series of strategic interventions designed to reduce the devastating impacts of flooding.

“For this financial year, some $825 million has been allocated across various activities,” the Minister told the House.

The interventions include river training works to redirect and stabilise water flow; rehabilitation of eroded gullies; and critical upgrades to the country’s drainage systems.

“These measures aim to safeguard communities, protect critical infrastructure, and this is part of the Government’s commitment to ensure that we are ready for any disaster,” Minister Morgan said.