$2.3-Billion Police Headquarters to Ignite New Era of Development in Spanish Town

Construction of the St. Catherine North Divisional Headquarters for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in Spanish Town will usher in the transformation of the old capital, says Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

He noted that the $2.3 billion invested in the construction of the major security hub will serve as a catalyst for major development to bolster the social, economic and educational advancement of the town over the next decade.

“This investment should be seen as the spark of other investments to come. This capital investment here should be seen as a security guarantee that investors would need to de-risk many of their projects to come into the space, and it is indeed the start of, I would say, the new era of development for Spanish Town,” he said.

Dr. Holness was speaking during a tour of the project site on Wednesday (October 8) to get a first-hand look at the progress of the works.

He was joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang; and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and Member of Parliament for St. Catherine Central, Hon. Olivia Grange.

This state-of-the-art facility, funded through the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Programme will enhance operational efficiency, improve working conditions for officers, and deepen collaboration with the communities they serve.

The four-floor structure, which will accommodate 300 law-enforcement personnel, includes a boundary wall, wrapped around the five-acre property, a jogging trail, futsal and hard courts, a guardhouse, an electrical room, a garbage house, a sewer-treatment plant, stormwater drainage and adequate parking.

It includes a basement level to house a water-storage tank, and pump room.

In addition to enhancing security, the divisional headquarters is expected to improve community engagement with the surrounding residences.

Minister Grange welcomed the construction of the police headquarters, stating that it will improve relations between law enforcement and the communities.

“We’re looking forward to strengthening the relationship between the citizens and the JCF, and the community will benefit from the amenities that will be provided. And so, I look forward to the completion of the project… [and] all the other great things that you’re going to do for us,” she added.

She noted that already, the business community has been transformed due to the improvement of the economy, with a number of fast-food restaurants being established, and there are plans for further commercial developments on the lands adjoining the site.

Glendon Lodge, a well-known food vendor located at the Spanish Town bus depot, said he has been getting questions about the availability of land since the construction of the police headquarters began.

“We are glad to see that more people are asking questions so that more jobs can be here, more business places will come because people feel more comfortable when they have security in the area,” Mr. Lodge said.

The project is expected to be completed by April 2027.