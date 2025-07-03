$1b Solidarity Programme Underscores Gov’t’s Equity Agenda – Minister Charles Jr

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says the $1-billion Solidarity Programme reflects the Government’s unwavering commitment to social justice, equity and the advancement of inclusive development for all Jamaicans.

“The Solidarity Programme is not just about the cash grant. It is about dignity, visibility and access,” he said in a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (July 1).

The initiative will target the elderly; unattached youth, aged 18 to 35; persons with disabilities; informal and low-income workers; medically indigent persons; small business operators affected by disaster; and Jamaicans without a birth certificate or Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN), providing beneficiaries with a one-time cash grant of $20,000.

Jamaicans currently receiving benefits under the Social Pension Programme, Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), Poor Relief, the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), or the Government’s Reverse Income Tax Credit are not eligible for support under the Solidarity Programme.

Minister Charles emphasised that the Solidarity Programme is not a first-come, first-served initiative, but a targeted intervention aimed at redressing long-standing patterns of systemic exclusion from Jamaica’s social protection framework.

He cautioned that a speed-based, open-access model risks excluding those most disconnected – individuals without internet access, with limited literacy, or living in social isolation.

“This is why the Solidarity Programme is built on a strategic inclusion framework, focused on fairness and equity, one that identifies and prioritises those who are most vulnerable and often unseen, to avoid systemic exclusion,” Mr. Charles said.

“The programme is to serve as a bridge to opportunity. Beneficiaries will be referred to a network of essential government services, healthcare, skills training, employment support, civil registration to get their birth certificates, to register for NIS, to register for PATH, or whatever it is that is required to assist… to lift them up and to provide a sustainable pathway out of their current situation,” he added.

Mr. Charles further noted that the Programme offers more than a lifeline – it serves as a bridge to broader opportunities.

The Minister stated that the Programme will be the first initiative facilitated through Gov Payout, the Government’s newly launched digital payment platform designed to streamline benefit delivery and expand access to vulnerable Jamaicans.

“This is to enable us and will enable us secure, timely, and traceable disbursement of funds, primarily using direct bank transfers. For individuals who are not members of a financial institution or don’t have a bank account, access will be facilitated through Paymaster and other authorised remittance agents, ensuring, again, that no one is left behind,” Mr. Charles said.

The delivery of the Solidarity Programme is being executed in close collaboration with key national agencies, including HEART/NSTA Trust, the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), the Registrar General’s Department (RGD), the National Health Fund (NHF), the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ), and Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), to ensure comprehensive outreach and integrated support for vulnerable Jamaicans.

Beneficiaries will be identified through three primary channels – referrals from Members of Parliament and civil society groups, Ministry-led outreach conducted by Solidarity Liaison Officers, and self-referral via the Government’s digital platform.

Minister Charles noted that the Solidarity Programme’s rollout will unfold in three strategic phases.

“Phase one will see us focusing on the MP-level referrals, which we have started already. That will see us working with MPs, training their teams, giving them support so that they can get through the initial pains and start to submit the applications for and on behalf of eligible individuals,” he said.

The Minister added that, “phase two will see us engaging the civil society groups, including churches, and phase three will be for the individual referrals”.

A comprehensive national public education campaign is currently under way, leveraging traditional and digital media, Short Message Service (SMS), voice messaging, and helplines.

These elements are designed to ensure that even those with limited access to technology receive meaningful support.

The helplines are 876-676-5699, 876-676-5697 and 876-922-8000-13.