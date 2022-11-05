199 Additional Trainees Graduate from GSS Apprenticeship Programme

A total of 119 trainees, comprising batch two of the Global Services Sector (GSS) Apprenticeship Programme, have completed a 12-month certification course aimed at developing their supervisory management skills.

The trainees were acknowledged during a graduation ceremony at the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) auditorium in Kingston on Thursday (November 3). An initial 114 trainees graduated on September 14.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, who was the keynote speaker, underscored the importance of skills development within the GSS.

“We are in a period of accelerated changes, driven by new and evolving technological advances. For a global industry, enabled by information and communications technology, the GSS is a very dynamic sector that is in constant need of new skills to increase their services,” he noted.

Senator Hill also highlighted the Government’s contributions to skills development within the sector which, he said, have spurred the “building of a trained, capable and productive talent pool to support the fast-growing sector”.

The industry has been evolving from business process outsourcing (BPO) into various subsectors.

These include legal process outsourcing, knowledge process outsourcing, human resource outsourcing, and finance and accounting outsourcing.

“Naturally, with the varying segments, the demand for talent will continue to change the skills requirements that will be needed to function effectively in these many roles,” Senator Hill noted.

He pointed out that the overall uptake of approximately 3,200 GSS employees within a four-year period “is an important achievement”.

The Minister added that “the GSS Project utilised a multifaceted approach to ensure that all the requisite tools, access to information and opportunities are available to provide support to the rapidly expanding [sector]”.

Meanwhile, Senator Hill said the graduation of the second batch of trainees further cements the notion that “what we have done and achieved under this Apprenticeship Programme is a significant success”.

“With this additional certificate of achievement and badge of honour, I implore you to continue the quest of being lifelong learners as you enter the next phase of your lives. Go and unlock opportunities for growth in Jamaica’s Global Services Sector and in the wider economy,” he encouraged the graduates.

The Minister also congratulated the GSS Project Execution Unit at JAMPRO and the HEART NSTA Trust for working collaboratively with the Ministry to achieve the outcomes recorded under the initiative.