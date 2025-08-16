1,833 Land Titles Issued to Resettled Persons by Bauxite Companies Since 2012

A total of 1,833 certificates of title have been issued by bauxite mining companies to resettled persons since 2012.

These include 154 issued in 2024, according to the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ).

This information is contained in the PIOJ’s 2024 Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ).

The document further indicates that a total of 3,012 certificates of title were slated for issuance by bauxite mining companies by the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has granted approval for the drafting of an Industrial Minerals Policy, marking a significant step towards the structured development and regulation of Jamaica’s industrial minerals sub-industry.

“Following the approval, the policy development process has begun with the inclusion of relevant stakeholders. The first draft of the policy is expected to be completed by the end of 2025,” the document indicated