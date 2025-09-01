18 Students Receive Scholarships

Eighteen outstanding secondary and tertiary students are starting the 2025/26 academic year with less financial worry, thanks to scholarships and bursaries from the First Heritage Co-operative (FHC) Credit Union Limited and the FHC Foundation.

The awards were presented to the successful students during the FHC’s annual awards ceremony, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston on August 28.

PEP scholarships were presented to Kai’den Evering, Alake-Kia Burrell, Kayrah Fullerton, Zamaryah Hines and De-vone Greenfield, while Rajauni Horne, Isabelle Thomas, Keira Forbes, Taejha Goulbourne and Garrecia Nelson received one-time PEP bursaries.

In the tertiary category, the Renald Mason Scholarship was presented to Gayon Stewart and Tijhaun Bennett; the Oswald Thorbourne Scholarship went to Tonique Orgill and the FHC Sports Education Scholarship went to Venecia Vaz.

Bursaries were presented to Julian Clarke, Ronaldo Hitchman, Lavana Shorter and Simoy Douglas.

The scholarships and bursaries are awarded in fulfilment of the FHC Foundation’s mission to promote the development of Jamaica’s youth, through education, sport and community involvement, creating opportunities for growth towards the advancement of nation-building.

In his remarks during the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of the FHC Credit Union, Xavier Allen, emphasised that the event represents the moment when dreams meet opportunity, potential is recognised, and futures are shaped.

“At FHC, we believe in nurturing scholars, leaders, and innovators who are ready to play to win, not just for themselves but their families, communities, and our country,” Mr. Allen outlined.

Referencing the awards’ theme, ‘Play to Win: Strength in Strategy, Power in Performance’, he encouraged the awardees to continue striving for excellence in all that they do, noting that “true greatness starts with a plan and determination to follow it through. Give your best every time, irrespective of what happens, always put your best foot forward and maintain your personal brand of high quality”.

In her remarks, Assistant General Manager, Marketing, Communications and Member Experience at FHC, Michelle Tracy, pointed out that the PEP scholarships and grants are tailored to reward the academic efforts of young students up to 17 years old.

“We support their educational journey throughout the duration of high school, provided that they maintain a minimum B average each year, and they must be a youth saver at FHC Credit Union,” she outlined.

Similarly, the Renald Mason, Oswald Thorbourne, and Sports Education scholarships provide financial support for members and children of members who are pursuing territory education.

“They must have a minimum B average, demonstrate financial need, and be well-rounded with proven involvement in their communities,” Ms. Tracy noted.

She added that the scholars’ stories and circumstances are vast.

“Over the years, we have seen where some scholars are orphaned, some are wards of the State, some are mature students who have returned to the classroom years later… and we know the financial challenges that can come with those circumstances… but yet they boast GPAs to the tune of 3.93 and in that sphere… an almost perfect record despite the adversity that they face,” the Assistant General Manager said.

Meanwhile, in a response on behalf of the PEP awardees, Kai’den expressed gratitude to First Heritage for helping the recipients and their parents to cover the cost of school supplies.

“Because of your support and the goodness of God, we can dream bigger. We can now imagine careers, projects and small ways to help our communities… . We are truly grateful, excited and ready to do our best,” he affirmed.