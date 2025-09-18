18 Ministers Sworn into Office

Eighteen Ministers of Government were sworn into office on Wednesday (September 17) during a ceremony at King’s House.

Taking the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office were:

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Hon. Ambassador Audrey Marks

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, Hon. Robert Montague

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr.

Minister of Transport, Telecommunications and Energy, Hon. Daryl Vaz

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green

Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects, Hon. Andrew Wheatley

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan.

The Ministers were appointed consequent on the victory of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the General Election held on September 3.

Prime Minister, Dr. The Most Hon. Andrew Holness, was officially installed as head of Government for a third consecutive term on Tuesday (September 16).

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, who presided over the swearing-in ceremony, underscored that it is not simply an administrative formality but rather a conferral of solemn trust and grave responsibility.

He told the Ministers that their oaths and affirmations reflect their commitment to placing the public good above personal ambition, partisan influence and interests.

“The well-being of many and, may I say, millions will be influenced by the quality of the decisions you make, the tone of your leadership and the integrity of your service,” the Governor-General said.

He urged them to govern so that their legacy will not be measured by popularity but by the positive difference felt in the daily lives of Jamaicans.

“Your service must be marked by diligence, transparency, and a genuine desire to uplift the most vulnerable. Remember always that leadership is not about position but it is about service. Lead in a way that inspires confidence, that elevates our national discourse, and that strengthens institutions for generations to come,” the Governor-General charged.