18 % Increase In Healthcare Workers In 2019

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says there was an 18 per cent increase in healthcare workers in the public health system during 2019.

He gave this update during his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 19.

The teams serving in the public health system in 2020 included 2,452 doctors, 5,153 nurses and midwives, 268 dental staff, 1,471 paramedical and allied workers and 8,083 administrative and support staff.

“This Government increased the complement of public health workers in order to deal with the COVID-19 response over the last year,” Dr. Tufton said.

On July 16, 2020, Minister Tufton had said the Government planned to employ “a substantial number” of junior doctors who were facing challenges in securing jobs in the public health system.

This was in response to the Jamaica Medical Doctors Association (JMDA) reporting that more than 100 junior doctors were unable to secure employment in the public system.

In July 2020, Minister Tufton also said the additional medical doctors in the sector would help to deal with the high number of patients seeking services and to have a better rotation system.