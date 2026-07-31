1,762 Jobseekers Placed Through ELE In 2025

A total of 1,762 jobseekers were placed in employment locally through the Electronic Labour Exchange (ELE) in 2025, an increase of 42.8 per cent compared with the previous year.

This information is contained in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Economic and Social Survey Jamaica 2025, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on June 30.

According to the PIOJ, placements grew for both males and females, with female placements rising by 46.2 per cent to 1,219, and male placements increasing by 35.8 per cent to 543.

“Female placements continued to exceed male placements, representing 69.2 per cent of placements. The increase in ELE placements can be attributed to the closer alignment between job-readiness sessions and job fairs,” the document said.

The PIOJ further noted that this approach has enabled stakeholders to better prepare and refer participants ahead of upcoming opportunities, resulting in stronger jobseeker engagement and increased demand for job fairs.

“It has also supported the expansion of tailored, multi-day sessions, which have improved participants’ preparedness and ensured better alignment between jobseekers and available employment opportunities,” the report said.

The Electronic Labour Exchange is the job-matching component of the Labour Market Information System (LMIS), which is administered through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS).

The MLSS operates in all parishes, and is organised into four administrative regions: Kingston, St. Ann, Mandeville and St. James.

“The administrative region of Kingston registered the highest share of overall placements – 42.1 per cent. An increase in the number of placements was recorded across all administrative regions, with the largest increases being recorded in the St. Ann (by 255) and Kingston (by 195) regions,” the document stated.