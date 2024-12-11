$170 Million Spent To Improve Road Network In Manchester Central

A total of $170 million has been spent to improve the road network in the Manchester Central constituency over a four-year period.

This was disclosed by Member of Parliament for the area, Rhoda Moy Crawford, during her contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (December 10).

Ms. Crawford informed that currently, focus is being placed on rehabilitating 23 roadways through the Christmas patching programme, the Relief Emergency Assistance and Community Help (REACH) programme, and the Jamaica Bauxite Institute grant funding, supporting constituencies impacted by bauxite mining.

Work is also to be undertaken through funds allocated to each constituency for projects by the Tourism Product Development Company and the Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to our Road Network (SPARK) Project.

Regarding educational initiatives, Ms. Crawford said the $87.17-million Special Education Block, dubbed ‘Campus 2’, is a transformative development for students with special needs and will see expansion plans to fully relocate Albion Primary School.

“Further, advanced plans are in place to improve facilities at the following schools – Bellefield High School, Belair High School, May Day High School, Mount St. Joseph High School, Manchester High School and DeCarteret College,” she said.