17 Projects Registered for Jamaica Diaspora Day of Service on June 18

Seventeen projects have been registered to date for the Jamaica Diaspora Day of Service, scheduled for June 18.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Chair, Jamaica Diaspora Day of Service and Empowerment Subcommittee, Dr. Sylvanus Thompson, said the registered projects span healthcare, education, and community development.

“We have four health-related, four community development, and nine education projects registered thus far,” Dr. Thompson said.

He noted that two of the medical missions are expected to involve more than 100 healthcare professionals and volunteers, with activities beginning ahead of the official day of service.

Dr. Thompson further indicated that most of the registered projects target communities in western Jamaica that were significantly impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

“Most of them are in St. James. We have one in St. Elizabeth, one in Westmoreland, one in Kingston and St. Andrew, and two in St. Mary,” he informed.

According to Dr. Thompson, unlike previous conferences, delegates were encouraged to focus their projects in western Jamaica due to the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Melissa and the conference’s location in Montego Bay, St. James.

He explained that while many of the initiatives are organised by members of the diaspora, they benefit from strong support from residents, organisations and businesses.

Dr. Thompson noted that community members have consistently partnered with diaspora volunteers to implement projects.

He cited the 2024 Jamaica Diaspora Conference when residents joined volunteers in repainting a basic school in John’s Hall, St. James, undertaking minor repairs and improving the playground.

He further pointed to support from organisations such as the National Education Trust (NET), National Healthcare Enhancement Foundation (NHEF), Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) and the Forestry Department, as well as contributions from private-sector entities.

The Jamaica Diaspora Day of Service forms an important component of the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference and provides an opportunity for delegates to contribute directly to national development efforts.

“It is an opportunity for delegates attending the conference to go into various communities and give back, to participate in projects in education, community development, healthcare, or any project of their choosing anywhere across the island,” Dr. Thompson said.

Meanwhile, members of the public interested in participating are being encouraged to register as volunteers through the conference website at https://bjdc.mfaft.gov.jm/, where information on all registered projects is available.

Dr. Thompson said volunteers can review project descriptions and select initiatives that align with their interests and skills.