16 Students Receive Scholarships and Grants

Sixteen outstanding tertiary and secondary students are the recipients of scholarships and grants valued at $2.3 million, from the First Heritage Co-operative (FHC) Credit Union Limited and the FHC Foundation, in the areas of education and sports.

The awards were presented to the successful students during the FHC’s annual awards ceremony, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston on August 26.

In her remarks, Assistant General Manager, Marketing, Communications and Member Experience at the FHC, Michelle Tracey, said the initiative represents the company’s continued commitment to empowering aspiring students to achieve their full potential.

“Through our Foundation’s Scholarships and Grants Programme, we are committed to nurturing the talent, ambition, and potential of the next generation. Our mission is to empower Jamaica’s young people to become the nation builders and leaders who will drive our country forward by promoting the development of Jamaica’s young people through education, sports, and community involvement,” she said.

The scholarships and grants are awarded in fulfilment of the FHC Foundation’s mission to promote the development of Jamaica’s youth.

It includes the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) scholarship which is valued at $200,000. The PEP scholarships and grants are tailored to support the academic excellence of young students up to 17 years old, provided they maintain a minimum B average each year.

The tertiary scholarships are valued at $250,000 and the recipients must maintain a minimum B average, demonstrate financial need, and be actively involved in their respective communities.

The FHC Sports Education Scholarship, valued at $500,000 provides support to members or the children of members who are pursuing tertiary education. They must maintain a B average, demonstrate financial need, and be actively involved in their respective communities.

Meanwhile, in a response on behalf of the PEP awardees, Abigail Sinclair, who will be attending St. Andrew High School, thanked the FHC Foundation for investing in the futures of Jamaica’s youth.

“I would like to sincerely thank the FHC for recognising and celebrating the hard work and achievements of students like us. Receiving this award means a great deal to us because it reminds us that our effort, discipline and determination have not gone unnoticed,” she said.