15,169 Jamaican Workers Deployed Overseas In 2025

A total of 15,169 Jamaican workers were dispatched to Canada and the United States in 2025 under the Overseas Employment Programme.

This was disclosed by Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., during his 2026/27 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 19).

“This is an increase of 944 over the previous year… an increase despite all of the issues. This reflects continued international confidence in the Jamaican workforce,” he said.

Mr. Charles further announced that, in the coming months, the Ministry will roll out an automated calling and text messaging system designed to enhance worker communication, strengthen tracking, and reduce administrative delays and costs.

“We will upgrade and repair the East Street facility [in downtown Kingston] to improve processing conditions, another request from our farm workers, and we will open a processing outpost in St. James to bring services closer to workers in western Jamaica, reducing travel time for those in Westmoreland, Hanover, Trelawny, St. James and surrounding areas,” he stated.

“All of these are requests from our farm workers. We are listening to you; this is not administrative convenience. It is service reform… bringing Government closer to the people that we are here to serve,” the Minister further said.

Additionally, in response to concerns raised by farm workers regarding the medical assessment process, the Ministry temporarily suspended those assessments to facilitate a thorough and impartial review.

“Assessments will now only resume once we are satisfied that the process is fair, transparent, and fully protective of our workers. Beginning this week, Jamaicans travelling to the United States through the Ministry will have the option to access an insurance programme under United Work and Travel’s policy with The Hartford –providing up to US$100,000 in coverage, including protection for serious illness, death and dismemberment,” Mr. Charles told the House.

Meanwhile, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme, the Ministry will award 60 scholarships to the children of farm workers participating in the initiative.

Recruitment for the 2027 season will commence immediately, with letters issued to all Members of Parliament requesting the nomination of 50 suitable individuals to participate in the Overseas Employment Programme.

“I ask that this year, up to five of those nominations be [reserved] for female candidates,” Minister Charles stated.

Members of Parliament are also being encouraged to nominate farmers who are trained and experienced in areas such as operating heavy agricultural equipment, forklift operations, tractor driving, and other tasks involving the use or servicing of farm machinery.

Meanwhile, Jamaica will host the 2026 Annual Review Meeting of the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme this November, bringing together Canadian officials, employers, and regional Ministers of Labour to strengthen cooperation, modernise labour mobility, and reaffirm Jamaica’s leadership in fair and sustainable overseas employment.