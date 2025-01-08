1,500 Tablets Donated to Early-Childhood Institutions

One thousand five hundred OneTab Tablets have been donated to early-childhood institutions across Jamaica by the Project for the Advancement of Childhood Education (PACE) Canada, in collaboration with local partners.

The devices, valued at US$88,400, were handed over during a ceremony held at Jamaica China Goodwill Infant School I in Kingston, on Tuesday (January 7).

Presentations were made to three of the 300 beneficiary institutions – Jamaica China Goodwill Infant School I, Jamaica House Basic School and Little Angels Early Childhood Development Centre.

The tablets are dedicated learning devices, which means there are no other applications on them and children cannot change any of the device settings.

The dual-powered tablets can be charged by electricity or solar and no internet connection is required.

In her remarks, Minister of Education, Youth, Skills and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, underscored the importance of partnerships in education.

“The Government alone cannot do it. We have to have partners. We’re deeply grateful for the extraordinary contributions of PACE Canada, whose commitment and vision have continued to impact Jamaica’s early-childhood institutions. Your support is truly holistic in extending to the provision of education and security supplies, the development of infrastructure across many of our schools and playgrounds too, the professional development of our teachers, and importantly, modern technology. I thank you and salute you for that work,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

She emphasised that play is critical for students at the early-childhood level and the tablets will promote learning through play.

“To our partners, please work hand in hand with us to create an education system that empowers our youngest learners, that nurtures their potential and lays the groundwork for a brighter, more equitable Jamaica,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

The work of PACE Canada, a registered charitable foundation since 1987, is focused on enhancing the overall development of young children at the critical age of three to six years.

President, Diana Burke, shared that in its first phase, more than 900 tablets were donated under the Government’s One Laptop per Child Initiative, which was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of PACE’s mottos is helping young children succeed. We know these devices will be part of that process,” Mrs. Burke said.

Partners in the project include Barita Foundation, JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, Doctor’s Cave, JPS Foundation, VM Foundation and author Marjorie Straw.

Executive Director of Barita Foundation, Tanketa Chance-Wilson, expressed gratitude to all the partners, highlighting the unique benefits of the OneTab devices.

“It can be used in different parts of the island where sometimes internet access is a challenge. Parents and teachers can feel comfortable to allow the children to use these tablets, because there is no internet access and the content is safe. Safe content in today’s world is so important because there is so much that children are often exposed to,” she said.