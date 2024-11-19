150 Passengers Arrive on Avelo Airlines’ Inaugural Nonstop Flight from Hartford

Avelo Airlines’ inaugural nonstop flight from Hartford, Connecticut, touched down at the Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay on Saturday (November 16) with 150 passengers on board.

The direct flights, from Bradley International Airport (BDL), will operate twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, providing a convenient and affordable option for travellers.

Tourism Director, Donovan White, was on hand to welcome the passengers, who included Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), Her Excellency Audrey Marks.

Also on board were several Jamaican nationals living in Hartford, including President of the Hartford City Council, Shirley Surgeon.

Speaking with JIS News, Mr. White said the introduction of the nonstop flights to Jamaica will greatly benefit travellers and the tourism sector due to their convenience.

“We are very happy because convenience is something that travellers look for, and we want to make sure that the destination is easy to get to, easy to return, and easy to sell,” he added.

Ambassador Marks, in her remarks, highlighted the importance of supporting smaller airlines that offer direct flights to Jamaica.

“It’s not just the big airlines that make it work, but smaller airlines connecting from places that the bigger airlines don’t want to serve. So, it’s important that we respect and support the smaller airlines that want to come directly to Montego Bay,” she said.

For her part, Ms. Surgeon expressed confidence that the Hartford to Montego Bay route will be a success.

“I know this is going to work, because you do have the support of the West Indian and the Jamaican communities from Hartford,” the City Council President said.

“We don’t have to change planes anymore. We can come up and get a plane and we’re right at home. So thank you Avelo for doing this,” she said.

Established in 2021, Avelo Airlines has rapidly positioned itself as a prominent ultra-low-cost carrier in the United States aviation market.