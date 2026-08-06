140 Jamaicans to Receive National Honours and Awards This Year

A total of 140 Jamaicans will receive National Honours and Awards this year in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the nation across various fields.

Heading the list of award recipients announced on Thursday (August 6) are Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) Governor, Richard Byles; Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz; noted communications strategist, philanthropist and educator, Donette Chin-Loy Chang; former Minister of Education, Maxine Henry-Wilson; former Minister of National Security, Derrick Smith; Chairman of Stewart’s Automotive Group, Diana Stewart; and President and Chief Executive Officer of Sagicor Group Jamaica, Christopher Zacca, who have been appointed to the Order of Jamaica (OJ).

Mr. Byles is being recognised for exceptional service in the field of Business and Finance, while Minister Vaz is being awarded for his exceptional contribution to Public Service and Representational Politics.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security and Peace, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe; Auditor General, Pamela Monroe Ellis; and Director of Public Prosecutions, Claudette Antoinette Thompson, are among 25 individuals to be conferred with the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander (CD).

Also to be conferred with the CD are Audrey Tugwell Henry, for service to Banking, Corporate Leadership and the Empowerment of Women in National Development; Professor Densil Williams, for his contribution to Academia and International Business Policy and Practice; and Kevin O’Brien Chang, for his contribution to Business Development and Culture.

A total of 41 individuals have been appointed to the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer (OD).

Among the recipients are Kerlyn Brown, for service in the field of Journalism and Broadcasting; Richard Andrew Creary, for service in Local Government; Evan Thompson, for service to Meteorology, Climate Resilience and Public Safety; Clifford ‘Mr. Vegas’ Smith, for his contribution to Reggae Music; and Professor Evan Duggan, for service in the fields of Information Technology and Tertiary Education.

Ska and rocksteady pioneer, Wilburn Theodore ‘Stranger’ Cole, will be awarded posthumously for his outstanding contribution to the development of Jamaican Music.

Thirty-three persons are to receive the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service {BH(M)}, while 30 will be awarded the Badge of Honour for Long and Faithful Service {BH(L)}. Additionally, four individuals are to be conferred with the Badge of Honour for Gallantry {BH(G)}.

Two members of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) are among this year’s recipients of the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service.

They are Anthony Johnson, who is being recognised for service in the field of Government Communication, and Judith Hunter, for her contribution to Government Development through Public Relations.

Former JIS Human Resource Director, Bernita Locke, will also receive the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service for her outstanding service in the fields of Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations.

The recipients will be conferred with their awards during the Ceremony of Investiture and Presentation of National Honours and Awards on National Heroes Day, Monday, October 19.