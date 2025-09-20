13 State Ministers and One Parliamentary Secretary Take Oath of Office

Thirteen State Ministers and a Parliamentary Secretary were sworn into office on Friday (September 19), during a ceremony at King’s House.

The State Minister appointments are as follows: -Ministry of Tourism, Hon. Tova Hamilton

-Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert -Office of the Prime Minister, Senator the Hon. Abka Fitz-Henley -Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Kerensia Morrison -Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Krystal Lee

-Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Delroy Williams

-Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford

-Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Donovan Williams

-Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright

-Ministry of National Security and Peace, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn

-Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Alando Terrelonge

-Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Zavia Mayne

-Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Franklin Witter

Senator Marlon Morgan has been appointed Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information.

In his address, Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, said the appointees have a mandate to support the Ministers of their respective portfolios, to lead as they are assigned and implement programmes to engage communities.

“You are called upon to translate policy into meaningful action, thereby enabling transformation across the entire nation. This requires diligence, respect for process, and an unwavering commitment to public service,” he said.

The Governor-General reminded them that leadership in government demands the highest standards of accountability, transparency and fairness.

He also urged them to let their stewardship earn public trust through consistent action, principled leadership and responsiveness to the Jamaican people.

“Approach it with humility, compassion, and seriousness of purpose. Challenges will come, but the privilege of contributing to Jamaica’s progress is far greater,” the Governor-General said.

He expressed hope that their tenure will be marked by focus, discernment and devotion to Jamaica.