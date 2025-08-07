13.3 Per Cent Increase in Work Permit Applications Last Year

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security received 5,651 work permit applications in 2024, an increase of 13.3 per cent compared with 2023.

Of the applications received, 3,080 were for renewal and 2,571 were for new permits.

The information is contained in the Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ), 2024, an annual publication of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ).

Approval was granted for 90.4 per cent of applications.

“The percentage of new work permit applications and renewals approved were 86.7 per cent and 93.5 per cent, respectively. Of all the permits approved, 79.5 per cent were issued to males,” the documents said.

It further stated that work permit approvals continued to be granted predominantly in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, construction, and accommodation and food service activities.

By occupation, the largest number of approvals were registered for managers (2,099); professionals (1,438); technicians and associate professionals (492); and crafts and trade-related workers (401).

The largest share of approved work permits continued to be issued to persons from the regions of Asia and Latin America, accounting for 57 per cent and 16.4 per cent of overall approved permits, respectively.

“Similar to the previous year, nationals from China (1,891) and India (818) registered the largest number of approved work permits. This was followed by the Dominican Republic (361),” the survey said.