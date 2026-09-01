12 Students Benefit from ETDDC Scholarship Programme

Twelve students are the recipients of scholarships under the Ellerslie Tawes District Development Committee (ETDDC) Scholarship Pathway Programme.

The awards ceremony was held on Saturday (August 29) at the Youth Innovation Centre in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Speaking with JIS News, ETDDC President, Kaydia Clair, said two of the students received scholarships valued $30,000 each, while the remaining recipients were awarded $20,000 each.

All awardees also received book vouchers and books and other necessities for school.

Ms. Clair explained that the Scholarship Pathway Programme was launched this year, with primary- and high-school students from central Spanish Town invited to apply.

The Committee received 12 applications, and all 12 applicants were awarded cash scholarships.

“We initially hoped to secure enough sponsorship to assist approximately 10 students. Despite the short notice, 17 sponsors came on board. Not everyone was able to sponsor a child outright, but they contributed what they could.

Some gave cash, while others donated books, pencils, bags and vouchers. We brought all those contributions together and were able to make the programme a reality,” Ms. Clair said.

Ms. Clair said the primary goal of the programme was to help remove some of the financial barriers that can prevent children from accessing the resources they need to succeed in school.

“We also want to encourage students to think beyond simply passing examinations. We asked them to tell us about their dreams, their future plans, and how the assistance could contribute to their educational journey. We want our children to know that their community sees them, believes in them, and is willing to invest in their future,” she stated.

Meanwhile, earlier that day, the ETDDC facilitated a free back-to-school medical initiative for students in central Spanish Town.

“We would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Kaydeen Dietrich and the St. Catherine Health Department for coming out and providing free back-to-school medicals to students,” Ms. Clair said.

The Pathway Programme was open to students residing in the 18 eligible communities within central Spanish Town identified by the ETDDC, including Tawes Meadows and Ellerslie Gardens, among others.

More than $500,000 in cash and educational support was distributed through the initiative, including cash scholarships, book vouchers, books, school bags, pencils, and other back-to-school supplies.

Ms. Clair told JIS News that the Committee was also able to extend assistance to other families and individuals experiencing challenges.

“They included families struggling to send their children back to school, ‘burn out’ victims, persons with disabilities, and individuals facing medical needs. In total, 20 families were supported through the wider initiative,” she informed.