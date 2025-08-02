$118 Million Water System Commissioned in Free Hill, St. Ann

More than 1,500 residents of Free Hill in St. Ann now have reliable access to potable water following the official commissioning of a $118 million system in the community on Tuesday (July 29).

The project, undertaken by Rural Water Supply Limited (RWSL), involved construction of a 30,000-gallon concrete storage tank, laying new transmission and distribution pipelines, and installing a solar-powered pumping station.

The investment marked a major development for the rural community, which has been without piped water for decades.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Matthew Samuda, who commissioned the system, announced that “the first 100 persons who sign up will be connected free.”

He noted that the project is part of a broader national water infrastructure transformation being undertaken in communities across the parish and the wider country.

He cited a $29 million project in Retreat, which will benefit another 1,500 people, as well as the $62 million reconstruction of the collapsed Minard well, which will serve 30,000 residents upon completion.

The Minister said that through the combined efforts of the National Water Commission (NWC) and RWSL, reliable water supply has been brought to 351, 200 Jamaicans who previously lacked adequate service.

For her part, Acting Managing Director of RWSL, Murie Bennett, said that the solar-powered pumping station offers an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional diesel-powered systems.

She commended the collaborative efforts of stakeholders, including residents, and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to expanding reliable water access in rural communities, noting that clean water is fundamental to health, education, and economic development.

Resident and teacher at Free Hill Primary School, Elizabeth Murphy, expressed gratitude for the new system.

She urged her fellow community members to safeguard the infrastructure, noting that responsible usage would ensure long-term sustainability of the system.

“Thank you. Water is life,” Ms. Murphy said.