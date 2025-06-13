11 Groups to Compete in 2025 Marching Band Explosion

The Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica (LMAJ) St. James Chapter is gearing up to host its largest marching band competition, to date.

About 11 groups from across the island are set to converge at the Catherine Hall Multipurpose Complex in Montego Bay on Sunday, July 6, for the Association’s annual Marching Band Explosion.

Scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m., this year’s competition represents a significant expansion from previous years, featuring the highest number of bands since the event’s inception in 2018.

Addressing a Think Tank held at the Montego Bay Regional Office of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) on Tuesday (June 10), Regional Director of the LMAJ’s Western Chapter, Claudette Bryan, said that this year’s competition will draw bands from the parishes of Trelawny, St. James, St. Catherine and Kingston.

“From Trelawny, we have the Trelawny All Stars; from St James, we have Maroon Town and the Montego Bay Ravers; from Saint Catherine, we have Eagle Star, Mighty Flyers, Island Drummerz and Fire United; and from Kingston, we have Eastern Rangers, Cavaliers, Southern Strikers and Waterhouse Steppers,” she informed.

Each band will perform for 15 minutes and will be required to play the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) Olympic anthem, which runs for one minute and 27 seconds.

The performance of the anthem is tied to a special $150,000 cash prize sponsored by the JOA, which is also the title sponsor for this year’s competition.

She noted that prize money is also available for outstanding performances, including $100,000 each for the most disciplined band, best dressed band, and band with the best leader.

Those who do not win prizes will not walk away empty-handed, as each band will receive $150,000 for participation and an additional $100,000 for transportation assistance, totalling $250,000 per band, Mrs. Bryan indicated.

“Why we do it like that is because we want to pour monies into the marching bands to help to sustain them,” she pointed out.

“You have young people in the band as young as four and six years old, and to see them come and play instruments where people will see them and recognise their talent, this will do a lot for them,” she added.

President of the St. James LMAJ Chapter, Suzette Ramdanie-Linton, said that the total value of gifts and cash prizes to be awarded amounts to approximately $3.5 million.

She noted that more than 600 lunches will be provided on the day.

The day’s activities will include a kiddies village and an entertaining halftime show featuring the Family Church On The Rock dance ministry and performances from the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Festival of the Arts competition.

Tickets for the family-oriented event are $2,000 for adults; $1,000 for children; and 6,000 for VIP packages, which includes special seating and refreshment. Gates will open at 3:00 p.m.

Mrs. Ramdanie-Linton said to further incorporate community partnership, schools selling tickets will receive $200 from each ticket sold.

She highlighted the importance of corporate sponsorship, acknowledging partners like Cari-Med Group, Bryan’s Jewellery & Leather Affair, Paris Auto, K’s Superservice Wholesale, Sea Gardens Hotel, Earl’s Fashion, Visionary Outsourcing, Doctor’s Cave Bathing Club, Bulb World Lighting, Wards Power Tool, MBJ Airports Limited, VMBS, GraceKennedy, and CPJ, among others.

“I really want to thank these sponsors, many of whom have actually been with us over the years,” she said.