109 Roads Completed Under SPARK

Twenty-six per cent of the roads selected for rehabilitation under the Shared Prosperity Through Accelerated Improvement to our Road Network (SPARK) Programme have been completed as of April 2026.

Minister of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Nesta Morgan, said nine work orders valued at $18 billion have been instituted, covering 369 community roads across four packages.

“The SPARK Programme is one of the most ambitious road rehabilitations ever undertaken by any Government since Independence. It is valued at $45 billion, which includes $5 billion for water infrastructure… . Construction has commenced on 210 roads, and 109 of them have already been completed,” he said.

Minister Morgan was making his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (June 17).

He noted that roads under SPARK are designed with a minimum service life of seven to 14 years.

Minister Morgan noted that the construction contract is for two years with an additional one-year defects liability period.

“No road will be handed over to the Government under the SPARK Programme unless it is approved by the independent consultant who has to inspect all the roads. If the road is handed over and we discover that by the acts or omissions of the contractor something happened to the road, the contractor is obligated to go back and fix the road. It’s the first time that community roads, parish council roads are getting this standard,” he pointed out.

The Minister highlighted that SPARK is a rehabilitation and reconstruction programme built on modern engineering standards, improved drainage, stronger pavement structures, better utility coordination and long-term value for money.

Highlighting the work done on Everest Drive in Kingston, he noted that the project was originally estimated to cost $70 million, but once work began it became clear that pipes also had to be replaced.

“There was disruption of the hillside and persons’ homes were made vulnerable. We never had in the budget retaining walls for Everest Drive, but we built retaining walls to protect the livelihood and the homes of people who live there. So, while the cost of Everest Drive has increased, we are comfortable with the increase because the value has been transferred to the people of Jamaica who pay the taxes and deserve good roads,” he said.