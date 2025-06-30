106 New Exhibitors for Christmas in July Trade Show

One hundred and six new exhibitors will be showcased at the11th staging of the Christmas in July trade show, to be held at The Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston from July 10 to 11, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Director, Tourism Linkages Network, Carolyn McDonald Riley, told JIS News that 387 applications were received through the open call process, which started in mid-March.

“We have already selected and we’re at 180 based on the persons who achieved the [required] grade and above. So, we’re going to be featuring 106 new persons and 74 repeat applicants,” said Mrs. McDonald Riley.

She informed that the exhibitors will display their locally made products in the categories of aromatherapy, processed foods, fashion and accessories, fine arts and souvenirs.

“When we talk about souvenirs, we’re talking about desktop solutions, décor and products made with organic and natural fibres,” explained Mrs. McDonald Riley.

She further noted that participants were selected based on the authenticity, durability, functionality and the shelf life of the products they offered.

Mrs. McDonald Riley also stressed the importance of the annual event, noting that it provides an opportunity for local artisans to gain access to alternative markets.

“I should share that the theme is ‘Tropical Wonderland’, and the idea is while we encourage persons to purchase the finest locally made Christmas gifts and souvenirs, it really also is an opportunity for all our pharmacies, gift shops, tourism spaces and places to have items all year round which will make beautiful gifts,” she said.

Among the highlights for this year’s staging is a special focus on fashion and the featuring of 11 manufacturers and artisans who have shown resilience over the years.

Guests will receive a ‘Christmas in July Passport’ upon entry, listing all exhibitors’ contact information to facilitate future purchases. With engaging hosts Jenny Jenny and Dahlia Harris, the event also promises entertainment and a family-friendly atmosphere.

There will be a specially curated fashion show on both days of the trade show.

“We want persons to come out and support Jamaica, support the economic growth of our country and to support our own Jamaican manufacturers,” said Mrs. McDonald Riley.

Christmas in July is being hosted by the Tourism Linkages Network, a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), in partnership with the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA).