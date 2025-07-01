10,000 Jamaicans to Participate in This Year’s Youth Summer Employment Programme

Beginning July 7, some 10,000 young Jamaicans will be engaged islandwide through the Youth Summer Employment Programme (YSEP), a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

Now in its ninth year, YSEP offers meaningful summer placements within local authorities, providing participants with opportunities for personal development, skills training, and civic engagement.

The programme aims to strengthen local government services by collecting data to inform targeted policies and improve service delivery.

Since its inception in 2017, the programme has positively impacted more than 50,000 youth, equipping them with vital skills and first-hand experience while contributing to national development.

Participants are assigned to areas such as administration, information gathering, and data collection in support of the Ministry and its agencies.

Their work includes auditing streetlights, billboards, dilapidated buildings, garages, car marts, and cemeteries – activities that generate critical data to improve service delivery across the local government sector.

To date, YSEP participants have collected more than 350,000 data points on streetlights and contributed to the mapping of parochial roads across Jamaica.

The information gathered continues to inform the development and implementation of policies and programmes that enhance community infrastructure and governance.

Participant and Junior Mayor of Port Maria, Akili Hall, praised the programme as commendable, not just for its scale and reach, but for its bold vision of empowering Jamaica’s future leaders.

“As I embark on this journey, I do so with clear expectations and a strong desire to grow. I hope to deliver a greater sense of independence by managing my responsibilities and time in a professional setting. I aim to strengthen essential workplace skills, such as communication, adaptability, team work and problem solving,” she said

Ms. Hall, a student of Westwood High School in Trelawny, said she hopes to gain valuable insight into public administration and community development – knowledge that will be instrumental in her journey to becoming a lawyer.

“Most importantly, I wish to expand my capacity for emotional intelligence, self-discipline and resilience as I engage with new challenges and diverse experiences. I view this programme as more than just a summer engagement; it is a platform for transformation; it is an opportunity to expand perspectives, contribute meaningfully to my community and prepare myself for the rigorous path ahead in law and public service,” she further stated.

Ms. Hall extended sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, as well as to the facilitators and coordinators whose dedication makes the programme possible.

“Your commitment to youth empowerment is not only admirable, it is essential to the future of our country. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to participate in YSEP 2025, and I am committed to making the most of this experience. I look forward to learning, growing and representing my school and municipality with excellence,” she said.

Youth Mayor for Kingston and YSEP participant, Tyrone Smith, also expressed appreciation for the opportunity.

“We promise to make our families, communities, leaders and municipalities proud. In doing so, we will take the words of First Timothy Chapter Four, verse 12 seriously: ‘Let no one despise you for your youth; but set an example in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, in purity’. We are all happy for this opportunity to earn while we learn,” he said.

Speaking during the recent launch of this year’s renewal, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, expressed gratitude to the youth for their dedicated service and meaningful contributions to the programme.

“The Government appreciates your efforts over the years, and we continue to look forward to improved performance from you this year in the programme,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie noted that since the programme’s inception, approximately 1,000 individuals have secured full-time employment across various government entities.

“Your skills will help to continue to develop Jamaica, to make our country a prosperous one. This is the start of being good workers… contributing to the growth of the country,” he said, while urging the participants to use the funds they will receive from the programme wisely.

This year’s participants – young men and women aged 16 to 29 – will each receive $17,000 tax-free per week throughout their four-week employment period.

The income earned is designed to empower participants on their path to financial independence, equipping them to support themselves and contribute to their households.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, encouraged the participants to embrace the opportunity and cultivate intangible yet invaluable qualities such as strong character and a solid work ethic.

“The value of the experience is what you should appreciate and take away. That experience is going to make you a better person, a more knowledgeable person, a more rounded person, a more prepared person, and it is going to give you the edge in the world of work over others who would not have the similar experience.

“I want you to approach your job with this zeal for knowledge, this zeal for gaining the experience because, ultimately, the purpose of this exercise is to provide you with a transitioning bridge from the world of school to the world of work,” he said.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, noted that the programme has evolved beyond a typical summer job, serving as a meaningful introduction to public service and the workings of local government.

“You will get a first-hand experience as part of a team that gets our community running, and your contribution matters. You’ll be involved in a wide range of assignments from assisting in administrative support and community outreach to field work and data collection. Each of these tasks is important in how we serve our people in our respective municipalities,” he said.

In highlighting the importance of data collection, Councillor Swaby pointed out that, “every policy we put forward, every plan we implement must be based on accurate, up-to-date information, whether it’s about infrastructure, public health or service delivery. Good data gives a clear picture of what is happening on the ground and allows us to respond in a way that’s timely, targeted and effective”.