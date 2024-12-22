1000 Residents in North West St. Catherine have Improved Access to Water

Over 1000 residents in North West St. Catherine, now have access to reliable potable water, following the commissioning of the $10.8 million Orangefield Water Improvement Project on Friday (December 20).

The project includes 1.1 kilometres of pipeline running from Orangefield Primary to the Orangefield Square. This is a follow up to the Jericho water system which was expanded at a cost of $120 million.

Prior to the improvement project, some 220 residents of the area were receiving little to no water on a daily basis.

Delivering the keynote address at the commissioning ceremony, Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Matthew Samuda encouraged the residents to pay their bills.

“Faithfully honour your bills, because the National Water Commission (NWC) has invested in your comfort, in your standard of living, your land value, and in your future,” the Minister said, while adding that 42 water projects across the island are at varying stages of completion.

He also informed that the Rural Water Supply Limited (WRSL) is investing close to $1 billion to provide potable water to rural communities.

Meanwhile, Minister Samuda is encouraging persons to make use of the National Water Commission three-month amnesty for customers, which is set to commence on January 2, 2025.

The amnesty is for customers who have been disconnected for debts to the NWC for two years or more, who are pensioners or who are assessed as being in need based on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) beneficiary identification standards.