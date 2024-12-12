1,000 Kilometres of Roads to Be Evaluated Using iRAP Methodology

Approximately 1,000 kilometres of roads across Jamaica are to be evaluated utilising the International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP) methodology.

This is intended to facilitate the Road Network Safety Assessment Project, slated to commence on December 16.

The initiative, which was launched on Wednesday (December 11) and is slated for completion by January 1, 2025, is being undertaken with a view to developing a road safety investment plan to reduce road fatalities.

The project is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport’s Road Safety Branch, in collaboration with the National Works Agency (NWA), and the Mexicanos de Ingeniería Civil S.A de C.V. (SEMIC), which will conduct surveys of targetted main roads as part of the assessments.

Funding for technical assistance, amounting to US$300,000, is being provided by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Addressing Wednesday’s media launch at the Ministry, Director General of Road Traffic, Island Traffic Authority (ITA), Colonel Daniel Pryce, said the Road Network Safety Assessment is critical, noting that Jamaica has recorded more than 7,000 road fatalities over the last two decades.

“Since the start of 2024, we have recorded 346 road fatalities, resulting from 298 fatal crashes. Motor cyclists, pedestrians and private motor vehicle drivers account for the majority of the fatalities. St. Catherine, Westmoreland, St. Andrew and St. Ann contribute to over 50 per cent of the road fatalities recorded so far in 2024,” he informed.

Data from the ITA’s Statistics Branch indicate that over the last five years, the top five crash hotspots are the Rose Hall main road in St. James; Old Harbour main road and Nelson Mandela Highway in St. Catherine; Bustamante Highway in Clarendon, and Spanish Town Road in Kingston.

“While these are just the top five, other roadways have seen frequent crashes and fatalities, and it is important that road users adhere to the road code at all times. We often hear the term crash hotspots, and caution road users to be vigilant in these areas. Areas with heavy traffic volume, especially during peak holiday seasons, are often identified as crash hotspots,” the ITA Director General stated.

Meanwhile, Portfolio Manager for the CDB’s Economic Infrastructure Division, Cavon White, said the initiative emphasises road network safety assessments.

This, with the aim of strengthening Jamaica’s capacity to develop road safety investment plans and identify priority actions for enhancing road safety on key networks.

It also aims to recommend institutional measures to support national agencies in coordinating and implementing road safety initiatives.

“The implementation of these road safety plans will contribute significantly to the Government of Jamaica’s efforts to reduce road traffic fatalities and injuries,” Mr. White said.

The iRAP methodology uses a five-star rating system which is used for road safety inspection and impact assessments, and in designs. It focuses on five critical elements: safe road users, safe vehicles, safe speeds, safe roads, and effective post-crash care.

Star ratings are an objective measure of the level of safety which is built into the road through more than 50 attributes that influence risk for vehicle occupants, motor cyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians.