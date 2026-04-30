$100-Million Yam Recovery Programme

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining is targeting the recovery of yam through investment of $100 million.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, said the support is part of a broader strategic response to the agricultural industry, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

He was speaking on Tuesday (April 28) during the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Recovery and Investment Forum held at the Ministry’s Playing Field at Hope Gardens in St. Andrew.

Minister Green informed that a comprehensive yam recovery programme is being rolled out across the primary yam-producing parishes of Trelawny, Manchester, Clarendon, St. Ann, St. James, Hanover, and Westmoreland.

The programme involves the distribution of 65,000 kilogrammes of yam heads and fertiliser to beneficiary farmers.

Beyond supporting the yam sector, Minister Green announced a $40-million programme to revitalise local hot pepper production by distributing 80,000 seedlings and boosting yields for root crops like dasheen, cassava, and sweet potato.

Additionally, following the distribution of 100,000 baby chicks to poultry farmers, the Ministry has partnered with input suppliers to rebuild chicken coops that were destroyed during Hurricane Melissa.

Plans are also under way to construct 32 greenhouse nurseries, which will ensure a steady supply of planting material “that can treat with this new climate reality”, Minister Green said.

He noted that the recovery effort, which is data-driven, is being rolled out across all parishes to reach the more than 70,000 farmers impacted by the storm, prioritising the hardest hit.

“I want to assure the farmers who may have not received some support as yet that help is on its way,” he said.

He urged farmers to take advantage of training opportunities being provided under the recovery programme, even if they do not get physical inputs, as the training will better equip them to plant crops or construct infrastructure to withstand the challenges of climate change.

RADA’s Recovery and Investment Forum was part of activities for Farmers’ Month, which is recognised annually in April.