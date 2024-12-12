$100 Million Allocated for 2024-2025 National Irish Potato Programme

The Government has allocated $100 million to support 4,000 farmers in the production of Irish potatoes across 1,500 hectares of farmland.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, made the announcement at the launch of the 2024-2025 National Irish Potato Programme at the St. Michael’s Church in Claremont, St. Ann on Wednesday (Dec. 11).

Under the new programme farmers will be equipped with essential resources, including seeds, chemicals and fertilisers to boost production to respond to increasing market demands.

Local demand for Irish potato continues to grow, with consumption at approximately 21,000 tonnes annually.

Minister Green said the boost in production is also necessary given the significant increase in tourist arrivals over the past five years.

“With more hotels being built and an influx of visitors coming to Jamaica, we are seeing a significant uptick in the demand for locally produced table Irish potatoes,” he noted.

“Jamaica is known for producing high-quality table Irish potatoes and the demand has never been stronger. We are positioning ourselves to meet that demand head-on,” Minister Green added.

He noted that the National Irish Potato Programme plays a critical role in enhancing Jamaica’s agricultural output and ensuring food security.

He said that the Ministry wants to ensure that Irish potato farmers are not only able to meet market demands, but also engage in best practices that will allow them to weather challenges such as drought and the impacts of climate change.

As such, he said, the new programme will emphasise environmentally friendly methods that promote soil health and water conservation.

“We are not just looking at immediate production. We want to ensure that our farming practices are sustainable for future generations,” he pointed out.

Minister Green said further that the Ministry plans to work closely with local farmers, providing training and resources to enhance their skills and knowledge.

This collaborative approach, he noted, aims to empower farmers to adopt innovative techniques that can improve yield and profitability.

The Minister commended the resilience of the country’s farmers, who have faced numerous challenges over the past year, including heavy rainfall, drought conditions and other adverse weather events, noting that “despite these difficulties, our farmers have shown remarkable perseverance and innovation.”

“They have found ways to adapt and thrive, demonstrating their commitment to feeding our nation and supporting our economy,” he said.

“We expect this year to be the best ever for our farmers. We are committed to providing the support they need to succeed,” Minister Green assured.

Farmer and Golden Grove resident, Melonie Simpson, who has been growing Irish potatoes for over a decade, welcomed the support being provided by the Ministry.

“This is a game-changer for us. With this funding, we will have access to better seeds and fertilisers, which will help us produce more and better potatoes,” she said.