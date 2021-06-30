1.3 Kilometres Of Zinc Fencing To Be Replaced In August Town

1.3 Kilometres Of Zinc Fencing To Be Replaced In August Town

Some 1.3 kilometres of zinc fencing is to be removed and new concrete barriers constructed in August Town, which is currently under a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO).

Following surveys done in May, the areas to benefit from the project are Cemetery Road, Africa Gardens, Bedward Gardens, June Road, Barrett Drive, August Town main road, and Bryce Hill main road.

The information is contained in the August Town Community Zone Social Intervention Ministry Paper, which was tabled in the House of Representatives recently, by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.

In addition, designs will be done for approximately 1.4 kilometres of road in the community to include the areas along Africa Gardens, Barrett Drive and Top Gola, that will require rehabilitation and/or new construction. Contracts have been signed with design consultants.

“Both the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) and the National Works Agency (NWA) are collaborating on this element of the development plans,” the Ministry Paper said.

Meanwhile, 24 micro entrepreneurs have completed their business development training through the Government of Jamaica-funded Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP II).

The document noted that each entrepreneur has now received equipment, which is, overall, valued at $3 million.

August Town was declared the fourth ZOSO on July 8, 2020.