Zones of Special Operations to be Established as Part of Crime Initiatives to Secure Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness makes his contribution to the 2017/2018 Budget Debate. + - Photo: Office of the Prime Minister Prime Minister Andrew Holness makes his contribution to the 2017/2018 Budget Debate. Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness today (March 21), announced the establishment of the Zones of Special Operations as part of the Government’s plan to secure Jamaica.

Making his contribution to the 2017/2018 Budget Debate in Parliament, the Prime Minister said the legislation has been brought to the Houses of Parliament to ensure the special measures can take effect.

The prime minister, on the advice of the National Security Council, may declare any high crime area of Jamaica a zone for special security operations and community development measures.



The Bill entitled, an act to provide for special measures for upholding and preserving the Rule of Law, public order, citizen security and public safety within certain geographically- defined areas of Jamaica, or in short zones of special operations special security and community development measures Act 2017 was tabled in the House of Representatives.

The Prime Minister said tackling crime requires a national effort involving management and coordination.

“This legislation is designed to give effect to a well-established and practised security and community building strategic termed ‘Clear, Hold, Build’”, stated Prime Minister Holness.

This Act forms part of the plans announced to secure Jamaica.

“I believe in this Bill we have struck the right balance of resolute policing with respect for human rights and fundamental freedom. I urge its quick passage so that we may save innocent Jamaicans from being deprived of their right to life and the enabling freedoms and security to enjoy it”, said Prime Minister Holness.

The national security strategy will focus on ten strategic subject areas: Violence and Crime, Public Order, Corruption, Community Safety, Territorial Integrity, Crisis response and Resilience, Justice, Cyber Defence, Critical Infrastructure Protection and Economic Security.

“Tackling crime requires a national effort: engaging all groups, interests and communities. All hands must be on deck”, declared Prime Minister Holness.