Zinc Fences to be Removed From Barrett Town Communities

Tourism Minister and Member of Parliament for St. James East Central, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (second left); Managing Director, Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Omar Sweeney (3rd right), affix their signatures to the financing arrangement between JSIF and the Barrett Town Community Development Committee Benevolent Society for the removal of zinc fences from several areas of the community. Others signing (from left) are: General Manager for Project Management at JSIF, Loy Malcolm; Vice President, Barrett Town Community Development Committee Benevolent Society, Roxroy Dinham; and Councillor, Rose Hall Division, Anthony Murray. In the background are Programmes Officer, JSIF, Dawn Allison (3rd left); and Treasurer/Assistant Secretary, Barrett Town Community Development Committee Benevolent Society, Murine Dixon. The agreement was signed during a ceremony held today (February 7) at the JSIF's head office on Oxford Road, New Kingston.

The $18 million project will see the removal and substitution of 492 metres of fencing along Bottom Vietnam Road, Top Vietnam Road, Walkway linking Bottom and Top Vietnam, Saigon top side (from Blount Street), and Vietnam Lane.

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), yesterday (Feb. 7), signed a financing agreement with the Barrett Town Community Development Committee Benevolent Society for the works, which will be carried out under the Zinc Fence Removal Project.

Managing Director of JSIF, Omar Sweeney, in his remarks at signing held at the agency’s head office on Oxford Road, New Kingston, said the works in Barrett Town will be undertaken over the next six to eight weeks.

“This will be the entry for our next infrastructural investment, which would be the road rehabilitation, drain and other infrastructure programme, which we expect to come on stream between March and April,” Mr. Sweeney said.

Tourism Minister and Member of Parliament for East Central St. James, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, noted that the project is about building and restoring the integrity of the community of Barrett Town.

“This signing today is the official start of the remake of Barrett Town. JSIF…has come and has structured a programme, which will respond to the social and infrastructure needs of the community, the training and educational needs,” he noted.

He said the infrastructure phase of the project will include resurfacing and restoration of Jenkins Corner, Saigon and Vietnam roads.

The Zinc Fence Removal Project is being undertaken through JSIF’s Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP), which is being funded through a World Bank loan.

A little over $260 million has been allocated for the removal of zinc fences in 11 communities across six parishes.

They are Hannah Town, Denham Town, Rose Town, Greenwich Town, Maxfield Park in Kingston and St. Andrew; Canaan Heights, and York Town in Clarendon; Steer Town in St. Ann; Barrett Town and Granville in St. James, and Russia in Westmoreland.

The Zinc Fence Removal Project is geared at improving the aesthetics of the communities and the visibility for both residents and security officials. Zinc fence poses a barrier to effective policing and often rust and pose a safety hazard to residents who may injure themselves.

The ICDP is being implemented in 18 communities over the period 2014 to 2020 and aims to promote public safety and transformation through the delivery of basic infrastructure and social services in the areas.

It includes road rehabilitation, improving storm water drainage, installing water supply and sanitation, improving electricity connections and lighting, rehabilitation of educational facilities, construction of community integrated spaces, solid waste management, maintenance training and facilities management.