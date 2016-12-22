Yuletide Visit to Mount Olivet Boys’ Home By JIS Team

World Sprinter and YB Afraid Foundation Yohan Blake, as he speaks to two of the boys of Mt. Olivet Boys’ Home in Manchester on Saturday, December 17. + - Photo: Dave Reid World Sprinter and YB Afraid Foundation Yohan Blake, as he speaks to two of the boys of Mt. Olivet Boys’ Home in Manchester on Saturday, December 17. Story Highlights Seven years of continuous visits to the boys has birthed a strong bond of mentorship, enjoyable moments and hard work to ensure the boys become independent and positive-thinking young men of tomorrow.

The relationship with Yohan Blake’s YB Afraid Foundation was formed out of a partnership with the JIS on this project, and since 2011 they have bonded with the boys in many ways.

Members of the JIS team visit the home three times each year and are grateful to all who continue to support their effort.



On Saturday, December 17, the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) team made their end-of-year visit to the Mt. Olivet Boys’ Home in Manchester to interact with the boys and to wish them a happy Christmas.

“It’s seven years going strong, and we hope to make it seven more years. I want to thank the JIS Mt. Olivet Planning Committee for making this visit happen. We just love coming to Mt. Olivet. We want to wish the boys, Mr. Patrick Newman (Director of the home) and his staff all the best for the holidays and the New Year,” said Special Projects Officer at the JIS, Andrine Davidson.

This joy and close relationship was shared by Chairman of the Mt. Olivet Boys’ Home Board, Conway Chambers.

“God has been good to us. I just want to take the opportunity, on behalf of the Board, management and staff of Mt. Olivet, to welcome you, because without the help of the JIS and the YB Afraid Foundation performing their tasks for the Home, it would not have been possible. We can’t find words to thank you. Just like a good cake, you have to have the right ingredients… patience, time and love,” he said.

“We can boast here that the Mt. Olivet Boys’ Home is one of the best of its kind in Jamaica. This is so because of your assistance as well as the hard-working staff we have here. We think of you guys as family, not just partners. When you are involved in the training of young minds, we know that the final product will be of (value) to Jamaica. We want to ask you to continue with what you’re doing,” Mr. Chambers told the JIS team.

Mr. Blake, noted world sprinter, boosted the spirits of the boys and all those present. “Around the world, not many people can look forward to things like these during this time of the year, and so we are fortunate to be here and to be celebrating with each and every one of you. Have some fun and enjoy the wonderful treat,” he told the boys.

Member of the JIS team, Public Relations Officer, Peta Gay Hodges, commended Mr. Blake for all he has been doing for the boys.

“We want to take the time to big you up. We know the boys respect you and look up to you. Everybody is looking for a mentor, somebody they can reach out to, somebody they can look up to, someone who can be a role model, and so we just want to say thank you,” she said.

Corporate Jamaica played a significant role in the success of the Christmas visit through donations from Wisynco, the YB Afraid Foundation; Rainforest Seafoods, Nestlé Jamaica Limited, and a new partner that has been on board since August 2016 – JP Tropical Foods Limited.