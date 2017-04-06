More Youth to Gain Work Experience Under GWEP

Story Highlights The Government has been increasing the number of young persons gaining work and professional development, according to Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green.

For the National Youth Service (NYS) Summer Employment Programme (SEP), the State Minister pointed out that of the 800 youth to be employed this year, 200 are “unattached” and 400 are living with disabilities.





The State Minister is reporting that under the Graduate Work Experience Programme (GWEP), 600 youth will gain placements this year, up from the 503 last year, and the 300 in 2015.

Mr. Green was making his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on April 5.

The GWEP provides work experience to tertiary graduates up to 24 years of age who possess a first degree, or associate degree.

Mr. Green also noted that the number of persons in the Youth Empowerment Programme (YEP) has been raised by more than 100 per cent.

The initiative caters to persons with mild intellectual disabilities, providing six months of work experience, coaching, personal development training as well as exposure to career options.

In March, some 162 persons were placed on the programme, and “they are now participating in a three-week camp with our job coaches,” Mr. Green told the House.

“I urge more companies to open their doors to employ our youth with disabilities. We are happy that 21 of those trained last year have secured permanent employment, but we want to increase that number,” he said.

