Young Persons Encouraged to Become Energy Ambassadors

Story Highlights

“You are the ones that will influence the future of this country by starting within the school environment and expanding to your homes and your communities in general, efficient management of electricity and energy conservation,” he said.

Dr. Wheatley congratulated the JPS Foundation for its initiative, previously launched in 2014, which aims to assist participating schools with managing their energy consumption.



The Minister was speaking at a ceremony for the relaunch of the JPS Foundation Energy Club at the Merl Grove High School in Kingston on March 7.

Dr. Wheatley congratulated the JPS Foundation for its initiative, previously launched in 2014, which aims to assist participating schools with managing their energy consumption.

He pointed out that it is in line with the thrust of Government to raise the level of awareness about energy efficiency and conservation among young persons.

Dr. Wheatley said he is also pleased to see that the Energy Club initiative seeks to foster the innovative capacity of students.

The Energy Clubs help students to better understand issues in energy and inspire innovation and creativity in the fields of energy, science and technology. There is additional focus on environmental awareness and management through innovative, technological and science-based methods.

In the meantime, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, welcomed the initiative, which he said will serve to enhance students’ ability to use energy wisely.

“Educating our students about the wise use of energy will, of course, include increasing their awareness of electricity usage, its effects, benefits and the harm it can cause to people if improperly used,” he said, in a speech read by Assistant Chief Education Officer, Winnie Berry.

The Minister further pointed out that students who are engaged in clubs of this type will not only experience heightened awareness, but through their activities, they can help school administrators to better monitor energy usage and waste, and can quickly spot irregularities while simultaneously alerting them to ways to save money.

“Involved students often become enthusiastic about energy consumption and learn about this complex subject more easily. They are also motivated to reduce their energy use at home as well as school, and inspired to come up with solutions,” Senator Reid said.

The Energy Club programme, which has been implemented in 15 high schools, also enables students to build their capacity to be responsible and informed energy consumers, and possible future experts in the sector.