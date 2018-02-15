More Young People to Be Engaged Under LEGS Programme

Story Highlights The Government will be scaling up engagement of unattached youth in the programme of learning, earning, giving back to country through service, and saving (LEGS) while working.

The Government will be scaling up engagement of unattached youth in the programme of learning, earning, giving back to country through service, and saving (LEGS) while working.

This is among the priority areas for the Administration during the new fiscal year, in order to provide training and employment opportunities for young people.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, in his Throne Speech in Gordon House on Thursday (February 15), said that Youth Employment in the Digital and Animation Industries (YEDAI)/Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Project will also increase.

He said the country welcomes the reduction in unemployment, which is at its lowest level over the past 10 years, with youth unemployment falling by seven per cent from October 2016 to October 2017.

The Governor-General noted, however, that more needs to be done. He said the virtual economy presents a “unique and attractive” opportunity for creative young Jamaicans to access employment overseas, while residing locally.

He pointed out that Jamaica is well poised to take advantage of this opportunity, “due to our geographical and cultural proximity to the outsourcing markets of the western hemisphere”.

Meanwhile, the Governor-General advised that the public sector transformation programme will continue, with 18 public bodies slated for rationalisation.

Additionally, he said the central database of all government employees is slated to be created to facilitate evidence-based decisions.