Young People Encouraged to Equip Themselves with Skills

Executive Director of the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Dr. Ronald Blake (2nd left), listens as Director at the Guardsman Group, Commander George Overton (right), whose company is patron of the St. Andrew parish organisation, converses with 4-H Girl of the Year for St. Andrew, Kerina Wellington (third left). Occasion was the St. Andrew 4-H Clubs Parish Achievement Day, held at the Pembroke High School, on March 26. 4-H Boy of the Year, Kaneil Morrison, is at left.

Dr. Blake, who was speaking on March 26 at the St. Andrew 4-H Clubs Parish Achievement Day, held at the Pembroke Hall High School, emphasised that having a skill “will give you that great earning power.”

He pointed out that persons who possess skills can earn more than those in the traditional professions.



Government officials and private sector leaders have been pushing for students in high schools to engage in Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET), so that they can have a competitive edge in the job market, and be able to create business enterprises.

Making the case for agriculture, Dr. Blake told his audience that “countries are measured by their ability to feed themselves,” and the Jamaican economy does well when the agricultural sector is robust.

“We need to build from the strengths that we have, because when you grow the 4-H Clubs, you are growing our young people, and when you grow our young people, we are growing our economy,” he said.

For his part, Director at the Guardsman Group, Commander George Overton, whose company is patron of the organisation, urged the participants to be “loyal to the country above self,” and emphasised that “having a trade is essential.”

“The day that you can’t find a job, you can create for yourself,” the Commander told the students.

He also told them that they have a role to help the country reach a point where agriculture can withstand natural disasters. “Start looking at technologies that protect us from floods, and protect us from drought. If we as a nation can do that, we can be on the way forward to better growth and prosperity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Parish’s Advisory Committee, Derrick Vermont, who was honoured by the 4-H Clubs for 70 years of service to the organisation, encouraged the students to “always aim high,” and to be deliberate in pursuit of their goals.

Oberlin High School won most of the prizes, followed by the Danny Williams School for the Deaf, and Brandon Hill Primary School.