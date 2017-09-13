World Bank Group Executive Directors to Visit Jamaica

Story Highlights Eleven members of the World Bank Group (WBG) Board of Executive Directors will pay a two-day visit to Jamaica from Thursday (September 14) to Saturday, (September 16).

During the visit, the members will meet with Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness; Finance and the Public Service Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw and other members of the Cabinet; as well as key representatives from the private sector, civil society and women entrepreneurs.





The delegation, representing 98 member countries from the Caribbean, Latin America, North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific, will discuss Jamaica’s development priorities, emerging opportunities and challenges.

They will also examine the WBG engagement in support of the country’s efforts to reduce poverty and enhance prosperity.

The WBG Board members will also experience, first-hand, some of the work being implemented under World Bank-supported projects in the island.

They are expected to meet with farmers’ groups and visit greenhouses to see results accomplished under the Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI) project.