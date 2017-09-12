World Bank Group Executive Directors to Make Two-Day Visit to Jamaica





Eleven members of the World Bank Group’s (WBG) Board of Executive Directors, representing 98 member countries from the Caribbean, Latin America, North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific, will undertake a two-day visit to Jamaica.

The delegation will discuss Jamaica’s development priorities, emerging opportunities and challenges, as well as WBG engagement in support of the country’s efforts to reduce poverty and enhance prosperity.

During their visit, they will meet with Prime Minister Holness, Minister Shaw and other members of the Cabinet, as well as key representatives from the private sector, civil society and women entrepreneurs.

WBG Board members are also expected to meet with farmers groups and visit greenhouses to see results accomplished under the Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI) project.