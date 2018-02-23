Work Under Way to Rebuild Walker’s Place of Safety

Story Highlights Preliminary work is under way for the reconstruction of the Walker’s Place of Safety in Kingston.

Preliminary work is under way for the reconstruction of the Walker’s Place of Safety in Kingston.

Minister of State for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, said that architectural work has started, with one architect providing his services at a reduced cost.

“We now have in place a project management team. We have already started some architectural drawings, so we have started that process towards rebuilding the home,” he informed.

He was speaking at the reopening of the Muirton Child Care Facility in Manchioneal, Portland, on Wednesday (February 22).

Two children lost their lives when the Walker’s Place of Safety, located at the intersection of Lyndhurst Road and Lyndhurst Crescent, was gutted by fire in January.

Mr. Green said that the “outpouring of love” is continuing for the 34 affected children, who, he noted, are back in school.

He noted that in addition to contributions to the relief and rebuilding efforts, the children have been treated to hotel stays on the north coast.

He said the support being provided by external partners and philanthropists is giving them “wonderful experiences”.

“Even in the difficult times, it is also a time of hope and a time when we have seen some of the best of Jamaica,” he said.

“The children are doing well and we continue to provide significant support for them,” he added.

Meanwhile, the State Minister said that the report from the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) as to the cause of the fire “will be critical as we move forward in relation to planning and ensuring that we can minimise the possibility of these incidents occurring”.

Members of the public can drop off donations of food, educational supplies and personal care items between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily at the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) offices at 40 Duke Street, Kingston; 48 Duke Street, Kingston; 12 Carlton Crescent, Kingston, or any other location islandwide.

They can also make monetary contributions at the National Commercial Bank’s (NCB) Duke Street Branch, account number: 061018964; or email: info@cda.gov.jm.