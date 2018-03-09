Work to Expand Ian Fleming Airport Begins March 12

National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague (second right), shares a light moment with Mayor of Port Maria, Councillor Richard Creary (second left); Central St. Mary Member of Parliament, Dr. Morais Guy (left); and Acting Custos of St. Mary, Maxine Marsh, at the ground-breaking ceremony for a new police station in Port Maria on March 7. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague (second right), shares a light moment with Mayor of Port Maria, Councillor Richard Creary (second left); Central St. Mary Member of Parliament, Dr. Morais Guy (left); and Acting Custos of St. Mary, Maxine Marsh, at the ground-breaking ceremony for a new police station in Port Maria on March 7. Story Highlights Work to expand the Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel, St. Mary, to make it a regional hub, is expected to begin on March 12.

“We already have two applications (from) airlines wanting to be based at Boscobel,” the Minister said.

“We have to expand the terminal building and we have to widen the runway. Phase two includes lengthening the runway, and we will be going across the highway with a box culvert, so the planes will taxi across the highway,” he added.



This was noted by National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new police station by the National Housing Trust (NHT) in Port Maria, on March 7.

Mr. Montague, who is also Member of Parliament for St. Mary Western, where the airport is located, pointed out that motorists will drive under the highway.

He indicated that there are plans by the Government to undertake a “massive road-improvement project in the parish”.

The National Energy Solutions Limited (NESol) will also be moving to bring electricity to other communities that are without the utility.

Communities such as Elliot, Epsom and sections of Gayle have already received electricity provided by NESol, with other communities, such as Three Hills and parts of Boscobel, slated to receive in short order.

Meanwhile, Mr. Montague informed that he has interest in an agricultural project for the parish that involves the importation of a new set of lychee seedlings to replace the old trees that exist.

Updating residents on developments in the parish, Mayor of Port Maria, Councillor Richard Creary, said residents and vendors are to benefit from a new two-storey market in the town.

“Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has also committed that in the next financial year we will… be getting a new fire station in the town of Port Maria,” he said.

Land that had previously been earmarked for the construction of the police station will now be used to expand the town.

The new police station is being constructed at a cost of $60 million and will be a three-storey building.